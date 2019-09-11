Ceremony open to the community Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., at Citizens' Hose Company (Smyrna Firehouse), 103 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, sponsored by the Smyrna-Clayton Ministerium and Citizens' Hose Company.

Smyrna-Clayton’s 18th annual 9/11 Memorial Service will be tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., at Citizens’ Hose Company (Smyrna Firehouse), 103 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, sponsored by the Smyrna-Clayton Ministerium and Citizens’ Hose Company.

Residents are invited to join in this service remembering those who died in the terrorist attacks on the United States Sept. 11, 2001 and paying tribute to our emergency first responders and military troops.

All area military personnel, fire companies, police, ambulance crews, paramedics and other first-responders are invited to attend to be recognized.

This year's guest speaker will be retired U.S. Navy Commodore Robert E. Clark II who is the president of Wesley College in Dover.

The service will include patriotic songs, music by the Citizens’ Hose Company Band, bagpipers, a candlelight memorial, the tolling of the firefighters’ 5-5-5 bell, speeches and prayers by Smyrna-Clayton area pastors, and the playing of taps.

Donations will be collected for Smyrna-Clayton Ministerium community service projects to help people in need in the community.