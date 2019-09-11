Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, 801 Middleford Road, Seaford, will offer five-session childbirth classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 29 in the ground floor conference room.

The classes meet for five weeks, four related to childbirth education and a breastfeeding class during the fifth week.

The maternity education classes are designed to offer information, counseling, support and hands-on experience to help prepare for a new family member. The classes will cover pregnancy in general and information to prepare the expectant mother for labor and delivery, and they will include a tour of Nanticoke’s Mother & Baby Care Center.

A refresher course is available for those who previously took childbirth classes. The refresher class will cover breathing techniques, signs, symptoms and stages of labor, birthing options and a tour of Nanticoke’s Mother & Baby Care Center.

The cost of the childbirth course is $50, and the cost for the refresher course is $25. Mothers are encouraged to bring their partner or support person. Advance registration is required for either class.

Another sessions will be held Nov. 12, 19 and 26 and Dec. 3 and 10.

To register or for information, calfcq 629-6611, ext. 2540.