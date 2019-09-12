Some can't-miss events to dive into Delaware this weekend, from Sept. 13-15.

1. One production is looking to kill it with “Murderess,” featuring six notorious women from American history who’ll reveal their secrets via monologues.

Guests will get in for free with the donation of a book, which will be used to expand the collection for the Women’s Prison Book Project.

Audiences will hear each woman’s version of events post-conviction, highlighting some of the most infamous serial murders in early modern America.

The production includes misrepresentations of the truth in the press and the courts. Women you’ll hear from are Laura Fair, Ma Hossack, Celia Bryan, Jane Toppan, Belle Gunness and Lizzie Borden.

“Murderess” will take the stage at St. Stephen’s Church, 1301 N. Broom St., Wilmington at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday. COST Free admission with a book; or a pay-what-you-can donation. INFO bootless.org.

2. LL Cool K, Willy Idol, Myndi Lauper and C.C. D’Skillz have all teamed up to bring you the dance band Weird Science.

The band delivers some of the most popular music from the ‘80s music through the 2000s; and the group is fronted by female and male vocalists.

Weird Science boasts mighty keyboards, screaming lead guitars, bumpin’ bass lines and tight percussion plus costumes, lighting and contests.

Weird Science will build chemistry with the audience at the Fire & Ice Lounge of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, Dover at 8:30 p.m., Saturday. COST Free. INFO doverdowns.com or 674-4600.

3. New York-based band The U.S. Americans will paint Milford red, white and blue with their experimental sound.

The U.S. Americans incorporate whimsy lyrics, thunderous guitars, zesty rhymes and beats. The band’s music reminds listeners that not all music has to be serious.

You can catch the band in concert at Mispillion River Brewing, 255 Mullet Run St., Milford from 8 to 10 p.m., Saturday. COST Free. INFO mispillionriverbrewing.com or 491-6623.