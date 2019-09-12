Dandre Chandler, 27, was on probation when arrested Wednesday.

The Dover Police Department and Delaware Probation and Parole arrested Dandre Chandler, 27, on drug charges Wednesday afternoon.

Chandler was contacted by Probation and Parole at 4 p.m. in the area of West Loockerman Street and South New Street. He had dropped a Cheetos bag that contained 39 bags of heroin, and was seen driving a vehicle nearby, police said. Chandler was on probation at the time.

Police obtained a search warrant for that vehicle and found an additional 113 bags of heroin.

Chandler was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on the violation of probation and $11,500 bond on charges of possession of heroin (tier 1), possession with intent to deliver heroin and drug paraphernalia.