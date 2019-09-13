Near Georgetown

Delmarva Central Railroad will be resurfacing and doing general maintenance on their railroad crossing at Governor Stockley Road between Bethesda Road and Zoar Road.

The work is scheduled for 5 a.m. Sept. 16, until 11:45 p.m. Sept. 18, pending weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Detour:

Northbound: Governor Stockley Road to Bethesda Road onto Zoar Road and return to Governor Stockley Road.

Southbound: Governor Stockley to Zoar onto Bethesda and back to Governor Stockley.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.