DelDOT has announced several projects in the Rehoboth and Dewey Beach corridor will be resuming or beginning construction as peak travel season concludes.

The majority of the work will be taking place on Route 1 and includes:

Route 1 bridge over Lewes-Rehoboth Canal - Beginning the evening of Sunday, September 22, the northbound bridge lanes will close. Contraflow will be in place for traffic on the southbound bridge with two southbound lanes and one northbound lane available. After the northbound bridge is completed, the traffic pattern will shift to the opposite flow. All lanes of traffic will be open during daytime hours by May 2020. More information on this project is available here. Route 1 Forgotten Mile/Dewey Beach paving and sidewalk improvements - This project, which began in spring 2019, will resume on Monday, September 23, and continue until April 2020. It will require intermittent lane and sidewalk closures. The work area begins at the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal and ends at Tower Road. Route 1 cross-pipe replacement project, south of Dewey Beach - Cross-pipe replacement projects under Route 1 at Bedford and Hazlett Streets will require closure of Route 1 just south of Dewey Beach. One direction of Route 1 will close to allow the existing pipe to be dug up. A contraflow pattern will be in place, with one travel lane available to traffic in each direction. This project is expected to begin in November 2019 and last for several weeks. More information will be shared as project details are finalized. Rehoboth Drawbridge rehabilitation - This project will require nightly lane closures through September 19. Operational testing of new drawbridge electrical system and grid deck repairs will take place in spring 2020 after the end of lane restrictions on the Route 1 Lewes-Rehoboth Canal bridge project.

Signs and message boards will be posted throughout the area to alert motorists to the lane closures and shifts as a result of this work.