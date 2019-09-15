53-year-old Levi D. Stilwell charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro man on his seventh DUI charge.

The preliminary investigation determined that around 9 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, a trooper was flagged down while driving by the McDonald’s restaurant at 24943 John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro. It was reported that a disorderly customer was yelling and screaming from his vehicle, and upon contact, the driver appeared to be intoxicated and showed multiple signs of impairment.

The driver was identified as 53-year-old Levi D. Stilwell and a DUI investigation ensued. A computer inquiry revealed Stilwell had six previous DUI charges.

Stilwell was charged with felony seventh-offense DUI, as well as failing to comply with taking photos and fingerprints. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $8,000 cash bond.