The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the bridge over Herring Branch on McCoy Avenue, between Marshall Street and Elks Lodge Road, Milford, beginning Sept. 16, through Nov. 4.

The bridge will be closed for the replacement of the existing corrugated metal arch with a reinforced concrete three-sided frame. Additional work will include reconstruction of the approach roadway, installation of guardrail and armoring the stream with stone for erosion protection.

From Walnut Street, motorists will continue southbound on Walnut Street, take a left on Johnson Road and then left again onto Marshal Street. From Marshal Street, motorists will continue on Marshal Street southbound, take a right onto Johnson Road and then right again on North Old State Street.

Detour signage will be posted.