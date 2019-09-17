The Reedy Point Players announced the “Year of the Woman” — an entire season of shows dedicated to the Delaware Equal Rights Amendment, which passed in 2018.

“All of our programming will showcase women in strong roles or predominantly female casts,” said RPP Treasurer Gail Wagner. “This seems especially timely, especially since the Delaware Equal Rights Amendment is still less than a year old.”

While some winter and spring dates have yet to be announced, this autumn is starting off with a Halloween-themed murder mystery set for the weekend of Oct. 19-20. In November, director Lisa Osicky will present the drama “Unbroken Circle,” and 2019 will close with the classic "A Christmas Carol," directed by Gail Springer Wagner.

Other programs throughout the year include “The Vagina Monologues” directed by Tya Pope; an original work by RPP’s own Amanda Riley titled “What Lies Within;” the RPP annual One Act Play Writing; and several other shows featuring women in strong or leading roles.

The Reedy Point Players are located inside the Delaware City Community Center, 250 Fifth St.

For more, visit reedypoint.org/index.php/repertoire.