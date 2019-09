The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a general membership meeting for noon Sept. 25 at the Cultured Pearl Restaurant, 301 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach.

The chamber will provide a “summer wrap-up” and Speaker of the House, Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, will address topics on the legislative horizon.

Cost is $22 per person, which includes a buffet lunch and soft drink. To register, call 227-2233, ext. 14, or email lisa@beach-fun.com.