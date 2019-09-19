The Food Bank of Delaware announced Sept. 18 that it received a grant from The Kraft Heinz Co. Foundation to help fight hunger and improve nutrition among children in Delaware.

Funds from The Kraft Heinz Co. Foundation will be used to support the Food Bank of Delaware’s Backpack Program for kids.

“The Food Bank of Delaware is thankful to The Kraft Heinz Company Foundation for its commitment to fighting hunger,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Patricia Beebe. “One in six Delaware children live in poverty. With this grant, we are able to provide more nutritious food to people who need it most.”

The program provides food to children in need when school is not in session and federal school meal programs are not available.

Bags for the program are stocked with kid-friendly, nutritious foods including shelf-stable milk and juice, meals such as macaroni and cheese and beef stew and more. Bags are delivered to schools throughout the state. School officials discreetly place the bags in participants’ backpack for the weekend or holiday.

The grant is part of the Foundation’s broader commitment to eliminating global hunger and is in partnership with Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, of which the Food Bank of Delaware is a member.

Last school year, the Food Bank of Delaware distributed 187,183 meal bags to 6,280 children through 197 statewide sites. The cost to provide a child with weekend meals through the program for an entire school year is $197.

