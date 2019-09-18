Audrey Hausig is the newest addition to The Music School family.

The Music School of Delaware announces the addition of music therapist Audrey Hausig, MMT, MT-BC, to its faculty. Hausig will offer music therapy services in its Wilmington Branch.

"Music is becoming increasingly recognized as an important and effective therapeutic tool," says Kate M. Ransom, President and CEO of the Music School. "In fulfilling our mission, we embrace this role as a provider of Music Therapy sessions provided by a licensed, experienced professional. This is yet another way that the school lives out the idea that music excellence is for everyone!"

Hausig received her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Music Therapy from Temple University. She has provided person-centered, trauma-informed, holistic music therapy for two decades.

She facilitates music experiences within a therapeutic relationship to support children, adolescents, and adults as they explore their strengths, needs, and goals. Hausig has worked with people experiencing a variety of struggles with a focus on mental illness, substance use disorders, and neurological impairments. In addition, she plays guitar, bass guitar, violin, piano, drums, and sings.

To learn more about Music Therapy programs at the Music School, call (302) 762-1132.

ABOUT THE MUSIC SCHOOL OF DELAWARE

The Music School of Delaware was founded in 1924 to provide excellence in music education, training and experiences for people of all ages and levels of ability. Today, the Music School is a nationally-accredited, statewide, nonprofit organization that reaches thousands of residents from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

The school offers instructional programs and over 120 public performances each year, and is the only nationally accredited program of its kind in Delaware, and the only statewide accredited community music school in the nation. The school's standard-setting instructional programs are delivered by a faculty of almost 90 expert artists and educators.

Locations include branches in Wilmington and Milford and almost 20 satellite and outreach sites throughout the region. The school administers a financial assistance program for those demonstrating financial need, and merit scholarships for the most highly-motivated students.

For more information, please call the Wilmington Branch at (302) 762-1132, the Milford Branch at (302) 422-2043, or visit the website at musicschoolofdelaware.org.