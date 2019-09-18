Susan Ledyard, 50, of Wilmington, was found dead in the Brandywine Creek last July

The Delaware State Police are continuing to actively investigate the death of 50 year old Susan M. Ledyard of Wilmington, and are asking for the public’s help in furthering the investigation.

According to police, the ongoing investigation, which is being jointly conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit and the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit, has determined that on Tuesday, July 23, around 7:39 a.m., Ledyard was discovered deceased in the Brandywine Creek, in the area of Northeast Blvd., within the City of Wilmington.

Upon being recovered from the river, Ledyard was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause and manner of her death, police said.

Because the cause and manner of death is still pending further investigation, information regarding Ledyard’s injuries are not able to be released at this time.

Around 8:54 a.m., on this same date Troopers responded to Walkers Mill Rd. in the area of the Rising Sun Lane Bridge, for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival they located an unoccupied black, 2016 Honda Civic, which came back registered to Ledyard.

This location, where the vehicle was located and where the Rising Sun Lane Bridge spans the Brandywine River, is approximately three miles upriver, from where Ledyard’s body was recovered.

Police said investigators have been able to create a timeline of Ledyard’s activities on July 23, however a gap exists between the hours of 3 and 7 a.m.

Detectives are asking that anyone who believes that they may have seen Ledyard during this four hour time frame, or who may have any information regarding this case to please come forward.

Ledyard is described as a white female, 5’4” tall, 130 lbs., with shoulder length brown hair, and was wearing a purple tank top.

Information may be provided by contacting Detective D. Grassi of the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling 302-365-8441 or Detective A. Lloyd of the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit at 302-365-8411.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.