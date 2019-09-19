Crossing work in Georgetown.

Delmarva Central Railroad will be resurfacing and performing general maintenance at their crossing on Avenue of Honor between Bethesda Road and Patriots Way, Georgetown, 5 a.m. on Sept. 23, until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 25, pending weather.

Detour:

Eastbound: Avenue of Honor to Bethesda Road onto Patriots Way and return to Avenue of Honor.

Westbound: Avenue of Honor onto Patriots Way to Bethesda Road and back to Avenue of Honor.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.