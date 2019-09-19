Rockers arrive.

1. Light fun with dark comedy

A pair of sweet and old (but homicidal) sisters have a knack for giving men deadly drinks in the black comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

In the show, guests will meet the charming sisters who fill their cellar with dead bodies. There’s also the siblings’ nephew, who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” by Possum Point Players, will get underway at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and at 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $20 and $19 for seniors/students.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 856-4560 ADDRESS Possum Hall 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown WEBSITE possumpointplayers.org

2. Throwback rock show

Oldies rock ‘n’ roll is what Kathie Martin & The Hot Rods are all about.

Kathie Martin is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist trained in the disciplines of guitar, piano, flute and saxophone.

She began her professional music career as a member of the Fabulous Hubcaps Show Band from 1980 to 1993. After that, she formed Kathie Martin & The Hot Rods with her late husband, Willie Farrell.

After going on hiatus for a few years, former band members Mike Naumann (drummer) and Mickey Gasbarre (singer) encouraged Kathie to resurrect the group. The seven-piece band now includes Kathie’s son, William “Will” Farrell on trumpet and guitar.

Kathie Martin & The Hot Rods will cruise to the stage at 8 p.m., Friday. Tickets are $20-$25.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com

3. Junior Review free concert

Universal Funk Order is an outfit where Jason Brown and Reid Kelly played many shows together. This time around, however, the pair have teamed up for the Junior Review, a band that has them cooking up some chill tunes.

Junior Review will make some noise from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 644-7837 ADDRESS Crooked Hammock Brewery 36707 Crooked Hammock Way, Lewes WEBSITE crookedhammockbrewery.com