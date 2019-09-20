Numerous Delaware hunting seasons open in October, including Sunday firearm deer hunting opportunities, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife announced.

Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays through the end of the deer season on Feb. 2, 2020, using only those hunting methods legal for the respective, established deer hunting seasons. Refer to the Sunday hunting webpage — bit.ly/3082fsg — for Sunday deer hunting information, including hunting opportunities on state wildlife areas.

Hunting seasons opening in October:

— Snow goose: Oct. 1-Jan. 31, 2020, and Feb. 8, 2020

— Antlerless deer: Oct. 4-6, 21, and 25-28, including Sundays

— Muzzleloader deer: Oct. 11-20, including Sundays

— Youth Waterfowl Hunt: Oct. 19

— Ducks, coots and mergansers: first season split Oct. 25-Nov. 6

— Tundra swan, only by permit issued through a pre-season lottery, Oct. 25-Jan. 31, 2020.

Continuing hunting seasons include:

— Moorhen, gallinule, sora, Virginia rail, king rail and clapper rail: through Nov. 21;

— Common snipe: through Nov. 30;

— Archery and crossbow deer: through Feb. 2, 2020, including all Sundays;

— Gray squirrel: through Feb. 1, 2020, closed during November shotgun deer season;

— Coyote hunting season: through Feb. 28, 2020;

— Crows: through Mar. 31, 2020, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only;

— Groundhog: through June 30, 2020.

DNREC’s Division of Fish & Wildlife offers many hunting opportunities on state wildlife areas. Wildlife area maps and rules are available at bit.ly/2Ym4HHy.

A Delaware hunting license or license exempt number is required to hunt. More information on hunting license requirements is available at bit.ly/20myTRi. To register for a LEN number, visit egov.delaware.gov/htr or call 855-335-4868.

To purchase a hunting license, either in person or online, hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1967, must present a basic hunter education safety course card/number. Hunters who took a Delaware hunter safety course starting in 2008 can print their hunter safety card by visiting de.gov/huntersafety. Hunters who took their Delaware hunter safety course before 2008 should call the Hunter Education Office at 735-3600, ext. 1, to obtain a hunter safety card.

Registered motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the Division of Fish & Wildlife are required to display a conservation access pass. Hunters can opt to receive one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a free CAP, or to purchase an additional pass, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned.

Delaware hunting licenses and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased online at bit.ly/20myTRi, at the license desk in DNREC’s Dover office, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, or from hunting license agents statewide.

For more, visit eregulations.com/delaware/hunting.