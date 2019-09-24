Malika Benson, 29, has been missing since Sept. 23 at 3:45 a.m.

Malika Benson, 29, of Dover, was last seen at 3:45 a.m. today walking in the area of 575 South Dupont Highway in New Castle.

Attempts to locate Benson have been unsuccessful, and there is a true concern for her safety and welfare, police said.

She is described as a black female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, last seen wearing a jean jacket and black dress.

Police ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact Troop 2 by calling 302-834-2620 or by calling 911.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.