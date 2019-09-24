Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus announced it received the Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Center Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients suffering severe heart attacks.

Bayhealth earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in patients suffering a ST elevation myocardial infarction who come into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.

Caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart, STEMI is the deadliest type of heart attack and affects more than 250,000 people each year. The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers so that STEMI heart attack patients can receive timely treatment, beginning with the 911 call, to emergency transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.

"Bayhealth is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Cardiovascular and Electrophysiology Lab Medical Director John Shuck, of Bayhealth Cardiology Consultants. “It’s been an incredible team effort to reach the gold level this year and it’s an honor to be recognized through Mission: Lifeline for our commitment to exceptional cardiac care.”

