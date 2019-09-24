Judy Aliquo, president and CEO of Beebe Medical Foundation, announced to the Beebe Medical Foundation board of directors that she will retire in December, after the completion of the successful “I Believe in Beebe” campaign.

With strong recommendation from the Beebe Medical Foundation Board, Beebe Healthcare’s Interim CEO, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Rick Schaffner appointed Tom Protack, vice president of development, to serve as president of the foundation beginning January 2020.

“I’ve had the pleasure of accompanying Judy to many donor events and meetings, and have witnessed first-hand her tireless dedication to preserving Beebe’s legacy,” said Schaffner. “She will definitely be missed. She did a wonderful job of succession planning, and I have the utmost confidence in Tom’s ability to carry on the legacy that Judy has left.”

Christian Hudson, chairman of the Beebe Medical Foundation board of directors, praised Judy’s accomplishments.

“The Foundation Board commends Judy for her extraordinary contributions to the Foundation and Beebe Healthcare,” said Hudson. “Under her leadership, her team has raised over $40 million over the last five years. This has included the transformational gift of $10 million from the Ma-Ran Foundation, and many other generous donations from grateful patients.”

The I Believe in Beebe Campaign is still underway, and the community’s support is still being sought. The campaign will end in December.

“It has been a true gift to work at Beebe. With the completion of Beebe’s largest fundraising campaign in its history in December, it seemed like a good time to retire,” said Aliquo. “I am grateful for having the extraordinary opportunity to get to know so many wonderful donors who are so generously investing in Beebe. Personally, I look forward to spending lots of time with my three grandbabies — the lights of my life, traveling and enjoying retirement days with my husband, Jim, and our great friends.”

Protack has worked alongside Judy for six years. Together, they have implemented many signature programs for Beebe Medical Foundation, including the 1916 Club, which has grown from 32 members to more than 347 members; and the Celebrate Excellent Care program, which has honored more than 700 Beebe team members.

“Tom has close relationships with many of our donors, with Sussex County families, and area businesses,” said Hudson. “He is the perfect choice to be the next President of Beebe Medical Foundation.”

Protack brings more than 20 years of fundraising and leadership experience to Beebe Medical Foundation and has served in the public service sector his entire career. He holds two bachelor’s degrees, a master’s degree and a postgraduate degree.

“The future is bright for Beebe Healthcare and Beebe Medical Foundation. I look forward to carrying on the Foundation’s great work,” said Protack.