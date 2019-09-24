Brandywine Zoo, 1001 N. Park Drive, Wilmington, will host Brew at the Zoo, a fundraiser for the Delaware Zoological Society, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 27.

This is the zoo's annual fundraiser, for adults 21 and older only. A number of Delaware eateries and brewpubs will offer food and drinks while guests stroll through the zoo, visit with the animals and stop at stations to fill their plates and cups.

A variety of items will be available at the silent auction with proceeds benefiting the zoo, including one-night stays at a variety of getaway locations, Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari, honey from the zoo beehive, a Capybara Experience with capybara artwork and gift certificates from restaurants, breweries, museums and other local entertainment.

Event Sponsor is Bellefonte Brewing Company; sponsoring restaurants include Kid Shelleen’s, Chelsea Tavern, Ulysses American Gastropub, Ernest & Scott Tap Room and Trolley Tap House; and beer and other libations will be provided by Bellefonte Brewing Company, Dogfish, Iron Hill Brewery, Liquid Alchemy Beverages, Midnight Oil, Mispillion River, Stitch House Brewery and Tröegs Independent Brewing.

Advance tickets are $50, $40 for zoo members and $25 for designated drivers, available at brandywinezoo.org/brew-at-the-zoo. Tickets at the door, if available, are $60.

For more, call 571-7747, ext. 228.