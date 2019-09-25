Multiple police agencies were in the Duck Creek Parkway area near Smyrna High School Monday for separate incidents -- a search for a student around the school property and a report of a person needing assistance at Clayton Court.

Multiple police agencies were in the Duck Creek Parkway area near Smyrna High School late Monday afternoon for separate incidents -- a search for a student around the school property and a report of a person needing assistance at Clayton Court.

The student wasn't from Smyrna and was visiting the school for an athletic event, said Smyrna Police Cpl. Brian Donner.

When the student couldn't be found, police and the state police helicopter were called in to help search at about 5:30 p.m.

After about an hour, the student was found "safe and sound on the Smyrna High School campus," Donner said.

Meanwhile, just west of the high school at Clayton Court mobile home park, Clayton police were called about a person in need of assistance but refusing to come out of a home at about 5:38 p.m.

Police were able to talk to the person who agreed to be transported to a hospital.

No injuries were reported. The situation was resolved peacefully by 7 p.m., Clayton police said.

State police, Smyrna police and a DNREC K-9 unit assisted Clayton police.