Police say he rear-ended a mother and child

Delaware State Police have charged a Laruel man with his fifth-offense DUI. arrested 36-year-old Jerod M. Kernodle with his 5th offense DUI after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25, when troopers were dispatched to a crash involving injuries on Sussex Highway (Route 13), south of Trussum Pond Road, in Laurel. According to police, a 2008 Chrysler Minivan was rear-ended at a red light by a 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage, operated by 36-year-old Jerod M. Kernodle.

When Troopers made contact with Kernodle, an odor of alcohol was detected and a DUI investigation ensued. A computer inquiry revealed that Kernodle had four previous DUI convictions and a suspended driver’s license.

The operator of the minivan, a 33-year-old female, and her seven-year-old passenger were transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Kernodle was uninjured and was taken into custody at the scene. He was charged with felony fifth-offense driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of third-degree vehicular assault and driving while suspended. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,000 cash-only bond.