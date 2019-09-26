31-year-old Damarius T. Turnage, of Seaford, charged.

Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford man after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs.

Around 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, the Sussex Governor’s Task Force and the Sussex Drug Unit concluded a month-long drug investigation into 31-year-old Damarius T. Turnage. A search warrant was obtained for Turnage’s residence, in the 9000 block of Concord Road, where he was serving a home confinement sentence while on probation. Upon police arrival on his porch, he allegedly attempted to flee into the residence and was taken into custody.

The search warrant was executed and found about 585 bags of heroin, about 45.56 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $5,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Turnage was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier four quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $216,600 cash-only bond.