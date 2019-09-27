The arrest was made at the Woodland Beach Wildlife Area

Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police officers arrested a Clayton man for hunting violations Sept. 20.

Christopher Ribolla, 37, was charged with unlicensed hunting, failure to display a conservation access pass, unattended vehicle in a wildlife area and driving with a suspended or revoked license at the Woodland Beach Wildlife Area east of Smyrna, police said.

Ribolla was arraigned at Kent County Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on his own recognizance while awaiting another court date.