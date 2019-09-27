The guest of honor was Maj. Gen. William Mullen, commanding general at Training and Education Command in Quantico, Virginia.

First State Military Academy in Clayton honored POW/MIA Day Friday during the charter school’s induction ceremony.

Freshmen and first-year cadets in the U.S. Marine Corps Junior ROTC program were recognized at the ceremony, while awards and promotions were presented, and the seniors received their class rings.

First State Military Academy Board Chairman Scott Kidner served as master of ceremonies, while Commandant Patrick Gallucci led the presentation of awards.

The guest of honor was Maj. Gen. William Mullen, commanding general at Training and Education Command in Quantico, Virginia.

He spoke to each class, from freshmen to seniors, and encouraged the cadets to make good choices, never stop learning and never quit.

Delaware National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Michael Berry also addressed the cadets and parents.

Rep. Bill Carson and Rep. Jeff Spiegelman presented a proclamation from the Delaware House of Representatives in tribute to the academy for earning the Naval Honor School Recognition for the second year in a row. First State Military Academy jumped to a third-place ranking among 70 schools in Region 1. Selection for the Naval Honor School means that the school’s Marine Corps Junior ROTC program was in the top 15 percent of the programs in Region 1 which includes schools from the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Awards

The Eagle Award for displaying the attributes of respect, honor and integrity was presented to Cadet LCpl Kaden Camp from the sophomore class, Cadet SSgt John McBane from the junior class and Cadet SSgt Olivia Cortilesso from the senior class.

The Globe Award for displaying the characteristics of commitment, service above one’s self and service to the community was presented to Cadet SSgt Eugene Nyaberi from the sophomore class, Cadet GySgt Justin George from the junior class and Cadet Cpl Jayla Hernandez from the senior class.

The Anchor Award for displaying the traits of discipline, bearing and character was presented to Cadet SSgt Kyndall Wyngaard from the sophomore class, Cadet PFC Aidan Malmstrom from the junior class and Cadet LCpl Tyler Miller from the senior class.

TheRope Award for displaying the characteristics of teamwork, collaboration and dependability was presented to Cadet Sgt Carl Tweed from the sophomore class, Cadet LCpl Nathan Baker from the junior class and Cadet Cpl Jshane Allen from the senior class.

The Sword Award for displaying the attributes of leadership, courage and honesty was presented to Cadet LCpl Jeremiah Loftland from the sophomore class, Cadet Cpl Zoe Boyton from the junior class and Cadet Capt Ryan Mai from the senior class.

The Most Improved Cadet Award for the fourth quarter of 2019 was presented to Cadet PFC Shaun Davis.

Promotions

Promotions were awarded to:

Cole Pope from cadet major to cadet lieutenant colonel;

Aubrey Jackson-Seeley from cadet 1st lieutenant to cadet captain;

Madison Gavilanes from cadet 2nd lieutenant to cadet 1st lieutenant;

Brandon Stilwell cadet captain to cadet sergeant;

Emily Moffitt from cadet lance corporal to cadet corporal;

Natiyah Bush from cadet private to cadet private first class.