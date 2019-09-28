28-year-old Jared D. Camplesi charged

Delaware State Police have made an arrest in connection with multiple thefts from motor vehicles in Sussex County.

Over the past several weeks, police handled multiple theft from motor vehicle complaints in the Milford, Lewes and Rehoboth Beach areas. Through investigative measures, 28-year-old Jared D. Camplesi was identified as the suspect. According to police, during one of the thefts, Camplesi obtained a credit card and used it at multiple locations in the Lewes area.

On Friday, Sept. 27, Camplesi was observed leaving the Rehoboth Inn, at 20494 Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach, on a bike. He was stopped by police while traveling on Coastal Highway and was found in possession of a stolen wallet. A search warrant for the hotel room in which Camplesi was staying found drug paraphernalia and additional stolen items.

Camplesi was charged with felony theft, three counts of theft, four counts of unauthorized use of a payment or credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree criminal trespass. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,503 secured bond.