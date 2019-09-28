Seaford man injured

Delaware State Police are investigating an industrial accident that seriously injured a Seaford man.

The incident occurred at 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, when troopers were dispatched to Bi-Rite Auto Sales at 24770 Sussex Highway, in Seaford. According to police, a 35-year-old male contractor was on-site working on the roof when he fell and sustained serious injuries. The victim was initially transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Christiana Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.