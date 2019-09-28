52-year-old David Tharp to serve five years in prison

A Dagsboro man has been sentenced to five years in prison after violating his probation.

In November 2017, David Tharp, originally of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Georgetown after allegedly shooting at a victim at the Classic Motel in Georgetown. No one was injured in the incident. Tharp was jailed on $45,000 secured bond.

In January 2019, Tharp tested positive for methamphetamine in probationary drug tests. Probation officers conducted a search at Tharp's Dagsboro residence, where they found over 14 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun and other prohibited items. He was jailed on $4,600 secured bond.

However, in April 2019, police in Wildwood, New Jersey, arrested Tharp for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

Recently, a Delaware Superior Court judge sentenced 52-year-old Tharp for charges stemming from the January 2019 incident. He pleaded guilty to drug dealing and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by 18 months probation.