Chelsea Kuczynski died on scene after ejecting from her vehicle.

Chelsea Kuczynski of Middletown died in a car crash Sept. 27 near Delaware City after hitting a tree. She was 25 years old.

The report from Delaware State Police said a witness saw the driver suddenly veer to the right off the road. The vehicle then disappeared into a wooded area before hitting a tree.

The vehicle spun and ejected the 25-year-old. The report said it is unknown why the driver did not maintain control.

The crash, on Hamburg Road between U.S. 13 and DE 9 at 4:06 p.m., is under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.