The break-in happened at a home on Marta Drive

An unknown suspect or suspects broke into a home in the 700 block of Marta Drive in the Clearview Meadow neighborhood and stole a safe this past weekend, police said.

The burglary occurred sometime between noon Saturday, Sept. 28 and 9:56 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 when the front door was forced open, police said. No one was home at the time.

Several items were stolen, including a safe with cash, jewelry and personal documents. The suspect or suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information can contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.