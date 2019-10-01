Coming Saturday in Delaware City and New Castle, bike ride and festival

Saturday, October 5:

The River Towns Ride & Festival is a one-day joint festival between two historic Delaware waterfront towns: New Castle and Delaware City.

There is no admission fee and a free shuttle bus can transport you between towns.

The festival starts with the Traditional River Towns Bike Ride at 11 a.m. The Family Festival runs from noon-5 p.m.

In both downtown parks: live music, food, craft beer and wine, free family games & activities, vendors, exhibits and more.

Live Music

Historic New Castle

The Stone Shakers (12:15-2:30 p.m.)

Bones Brigade (2:45-5 p.m.) - Grateful Dead tribute

Historic Delaware City

Edgewater Avenue Music (12:15-2:30 p.m.) - Country, bluegrass, folk and Americana

Brad Newsom Trio (2:45-5 p.m.) - Classic rock, blues & more



