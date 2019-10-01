The Temptations Review will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Rollins Center at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, with tickets on sale Oct. 1.

The Temptations made musical history with their string of pop and funk hits in the 1960s and ’70s and managed to weather a steady stream of changes in personnel and consumer tastes to be able to continue the history. This show is a musical extravaganza dedicated to the late Temptations, filled with songs from the library of one of the great Motown acts. The moves and arrangements performed by the group are a replica of the original Temptations show.

Tickets are $30-$50, available at doverdowns.com.