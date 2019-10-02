Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore recently welcomed Rotary District Gov. William Ferguson Sr., of Salisbury, Maryland, and Jen Mathews, of Hockessin, to its board of directors.

Ferguson is district governor for Rotary District 7630, which includes the areas served by Easterseals. He is active in the Salisbury Sunrise Rotary Club and has been a longtime volunteer at Rotary Work Days at Easterseals Camp Fairlee, as well as contributing to many other Rotary projects benefiting Easterseals. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Baltimore. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he worked at Royster Company for 25 years before moving to Salisbury and joining Choptank Electric. He retired in 2015. Ferguson and his wife have one son and two grandchildren.

Mathews is a Marketing Director for CSC. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware. She has been actively involved with Easterseals, spearheading CSC’s 2015 initiative to build and donate 10 ride-on cars modified for children with disabilities. In 2016, Mathews helped establish an adapted toy library as part of the Easterseals Resource and Technology Demonstration Center through CSC’s donation.

For more, visit de.easterseals.com.