The Milford Chick-fil-A, 698 N. Dupont Blvd., recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, Owner and Operator Chris Hobert, his wife Amy, Milford Mayor Archie Campbell, CCGM President Darel LaPrade, CCGM Executive Secretary Jennifer Jurczak, CCGM Board Member Janice Elliott, team members, friends and family celebrated the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Chick-fil-A Milford Plaza was recently chosen to test market a delivery service to families and businesses in and around Milford. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to enter an address to see if it is in the delivery zone. Regular store hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

For more on Chick-fil-A Milford, call 422-8825 or visit chick-fil-a.com/milfordplaza.

For more on the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, call 422-3344 or visit milfordchamber.com.