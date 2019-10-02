The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society’s annual Needlework Exhibition is open at the Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave.

More than 80 regional needle artists participate by submitting nearly 100 entries each year. The works were judged by National Academy of Needlearts certified judge Cindy Powell, and awards were given in 10 categories. Additionally, a Best in Show awarded is given. The public is encouraged to visit and vote for the People’s Choice Award winner.

The exhibit continues through Nov. 3. At 1 p.m. that day, exhibit chairwoman Dolores Andrew will give a presentation titled “Italian Embroidery Treasures of the Renaissance.” Reservations are required to 227-7310.

In addition, a local needlework group will hold a demonstration day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20, where members of the Delaware’s Seashore Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild will demonstrate their skills in needlepoint and cross-stitch. Members of the public are invited to experience “handwork” creations that reflect on the past and celebrate the present. No reservations are required for this event.

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is by donation. Members enjoy special benefits.

For more, call 227-7310 or visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org.