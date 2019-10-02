The Delaware Department of Transportation announced motorists can expect temporary road closures and lane restrictions with an interruption to traffic for the following special events in October.

— Ninth Annual Dewey Goes Pink-Dewey Beach, Oct. 5, Dewey Beach. Motorists can expect delays in traffic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Oct. 5 on Route 1 and Silver Lake Drive in Dewey Beach. races2run.com

— Bridgeville Apple-Scrapple Festival, Oct. 11-12, Bridgeville. Motorists can expect road closures and delays in traffic from 4 to 10 p.m. Oct. 11 and 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Oct. 12 in Bridgeville. applescrapple.com.

— Bike MS:Bike to the Bay, Oct. 12-13, Dover to Rehoboth Beach. Cyclists will begin the ride at 8 a.m. Oct. 12 from Delaware Technical and Community College, 100 Campus Drive, Dover, to Delaware Seashore State Park Campground, 39415 Inlet Road, Rehoboth Beach, on the south side of the Charles W. Cullen Bridge. Cyclists will leave the state park at 8 a.m. Oct. 3 and return to the college in Dover. No lane closures will occur, however, motorists should expect minimum delays with cyclists on Route 1 northbound shoulders from Old Landing Road to the inlet. The right turn lane from Route 1 southbound to the south campground will be closed for the duration of Saturday's event. Southbound vehicles wishing to gain access to the campground, as well as spectators trying to access the South Inlet Day-Use Area, will need to make a u-turn at 3 R's and head northbound on Route 1 to the eastern entrance. 800-344-4867, nmss.org.

— Milford Community Parade, Oct. 16, Milford. The Annual Milford Community Parade will start at 5 p.m. Oct. 16 on Seabury Avenue to Walnut Street and end at Northeast Front Street at the high school. During the parade, Walnut Street will be closed to traffic. Motorists should choose an alternate route in Milford. milfordparade.com.

— Monster "Mash" Marathon and Half Marathon, Oct. 19, Dover. Motorists can expect an interruption in traffic from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and watch out for runners on U.S. 13 at Leipsic; U.S. 13 at Route 8; downtown Dover; U.S. 9; and Little Creek on Oct. 19. The marathon and half marathon will begin inside the Monster Mile race track at the Dover International Speedway in Dover. Runners will circle the Monster Mile before heading into Dover. Runners will race through Dover's historical area passing The Green and Legislative Hall. After leaving the city, runners will travel east through the town of Little Creek and Port Mahon completing the marathon in front of Miles the Monster at Dover International Speedway.

— Sea Witch Festival, Oct. 25-27, Rehoboth Beach. Annual festival will be held in Rehoboth beginning Oct. 25 through Oct. 27. Rehoboth Avenue will be closed to all traffic at 10 a.m. Oct. 26 and will reopen after the costume parade approximately at 2 p.m. Satellite parking areas will be available Oct. 26 for visitors traveling on both north and southbound along Route 1. Shuttle service will operate from all satellite parking locations on Saturday to bring festival goers into the resort area. beach-fun.com.