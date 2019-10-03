Some can't-miss events to dive into in Delaware this weekend, from Oct. 4-6

1. Former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin dispelled the myth that football players are dumb jocks. Melvin is the only person in history to be drafted into the NFL and fly aboard a NASA shuttle into space.

He served aboard the space shuttle Atlantis as a mission specialist on STS-122 in 2008 and STS-129 in 2009, after overcoming an injury that left him completely deaf in both ears.

Melvin is author of the book “Chasing Space: An Astronaut’s Story of Grit, Grace, and Second Chances.”

Delaware Humanities will bring Melvin to Delaware State University as part of its Joseph P. del Tufo Annual Lecture series. He’ll give a talk entitled “Moments in Silence” about his unique career path from the NFL to NASA.

The ex-NFL player and former NASA astronaut will blast off at Delaware State University (in Bank of America Building), 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover from 12 to 1:30 p.m., Saturday. COST Free, but registration is required. INFO dehumanities.org

2. Lightwire Theaters aims to give kids a fresh experience with their glow-in-the-dark show “Moon Mouse.”

In “Moon Mouse,” young guests will join Marvin the mouse on a space adventure. Marvin wants to be popular and he’s often bullied by the “cool” rats, sadly.

Tired of being mistreated, Marvin escapes into his science books and a world of fantasy and imagines himself as a hero.

Hang out with Marvin on his rocket and meet some strange characters in “Moon Mouse” at The Grand, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington at 3 p.m., Saturday. COST $18. INFO thegrandwilmington.org or (800) 37-GRAND.

3. One of the most popular Amish bands on the East Coast, and perhaps the only one, is The Amish Outlaws.

Growing up in an Amish household can be tough for many, especially these days, since you can’t have a telephone, alcohol or play musical instruments.

But then there’s The Amish Outlaws, a cover band comprised of rebels who represent the Amish in their own way. The gang performs in straw hats, button-up shirts with suspenders and slacks.

Four of the original six members of the band were born and raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania where they had a strict Amish upbringing.

The Amish Outlaws will continue to break the rules at The Starboard, 2009 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach at 10 p.m., Saturday. INFO Thestarboard.com or 227-4600.