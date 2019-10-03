ChristianaCare unveiled on Oct. 2 a new look and a new theme — For the Love of Health.

ChristianaCare’s new brand identity respects its history and preserves its name, with a new twist. By uniting the words ChristianaCare, the updated name represents the organization’s commitment to partnering seamlessly with people to achieve health in ways that they value.

A new logo based on Delaware’s state flower, the peach blossom, symbolizes the organization’s origins as well as vitality, longevity, growth and a commitment to health.ChristianaCare green has been updated to a new hue, and it’s joined by a palette of colors.

“Our new look is a symbol of our promise to those we serve that we will support them throughout their lifelong health journey,” said Drew Fennell, chief communications and experience officer. “It’s also a reflection of our values — love and excellence. We believe that health care is a relationship between human beings, and in the best health care, that relationship is a partnership in which each person feels loved. When we lead with love, excellence follows, and we create the best potential to make an impact on health.”

ChristianaCare’s remains an independent, not-for-profit organization true to its mission: “We serve our neighbors as respectful, expert, caring partners in their health. We do this by creating innovative, effective, affordable systems of care that our neighbors value.”

For the Love of Health is the theme that accompanies ChristianaCare’s new brand identity.

For the Love of Health encourages everyone to reflect on the “why” behind the health-related choices we make every day — choices like “Why should I sleep eight hours a night? Why should I opt for the stairs instead of the elevator? Why should I pay attention to my blood pressure?”

For more, visit christianacare.org.