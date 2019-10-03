Del-One President/CEO Ron Baron met with Dan Houghtaling to discuss a grant application between the Federal Home Loan Bank Pittsburgh and the Central Delaware Housing Collaborative.

The FHLB Pittsburgh offers grants to nonprofit agencies to fund affordable housing programs in its service area. The Central DE Housing Collaborative is seeking grant money to help pay for the construction of affordable transitional housing for women who are transitioning from a homeless shelter. The collaborative currently operates a women’s shelter in Dover and the new building project seeks to build two, six-unit apartment buildings for transitional housing, adjacent to the existing shelter.

On behalf of Del-One, Baron agreed to sponsor the Central Delaware Housing Collaborative’s grant application with the FHLBank Pittsburgh. A grant sponsor must be a member of FHLBank Pittsburgh and they have the option of assisting with the project’s financial needs in addition to being a sponsor.

“The Central Delaware Housing Collaborative’s effort to provide transitional housing to homeless women in Dover addresses a terrific human need,: said Baron. “Del-One Federal Credit Union has never shied away from contributing to impactful efforts throughout Delaware. This project is an impactful one that the Credit Union is pleased to support.”

Del-One provided an initial contribution of $3,600 to the housing project.

“We hope the entire community will recognize this urgent need and join Del-One’s leadership by offering financial contributions to the Central Delaware Housing Collaborative’s building efforts,” said Baron.