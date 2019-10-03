Delaware Technical Community College announced the hiring of a new coaching staff for the women’s basketball program that brings more than 40 years of basketball coaching to the college.

Head coach Maureen Faulkner has coached girls’ basketball in Delaware since 1997. A graduate of Padua Academy, Faulkner coached at Padua, Wilmington Friends School and most recently Delaware Military Academy. She earned a walk-on scholarship in the sport at the University of Miami, where she graduated in 1996 with a criminal justice degree and a minor in psychology.

Faulkner is joined by Chris Patton, her longtime assistant coach who has been a coach since he was in the 11th grade. In addition to coaching with Faulkner at Padua and Friends, Patton has also coached at The Tatnall School and Sanford School.

Rounding out the coaching staff is Del Tech alumna Anna Tiberi. Tiberi played at Delaware Tech from 2010-12, and has been coaching since 2012. She was an assistant coach at Delaware Tech from 2014-16, and most recently coached alongside Faulkner and Patton at DMA.

For more, visit dtcc.edu/athletics.