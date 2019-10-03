The parade of race team tractor trailers in Dover is scheduled to start near Legislative Hall today, Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m., and travel to Loockerman Street past city hall then north on State Street, across U.S. Route 13 to Leipsic Road.

The party celebrating the 100th cup series race at Dover International Speedway starts with the NASCAR Hauler Parade through the city Thursday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m.

A line of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tractor trailers that carry the race cars will travel around Legislative Hall to Legislative Avenue, turn left on Loockerman Street past the library and city hall, then turn right on State Street past Wesley College and Silver Lake, then cross U.S. Route 13 to Leipsic Road near Pizza Hut on the way to the speedway by about 5:45 p.m.

The parade is presented by Delaware’s Quaint Villages.

From 4-6 p.m., tourism ambassadors from Delaware’s Quaint Villages will be at the information booth in front of City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, with resources and giveaways while answering questions and providing suggestions of places to eat and visit during race weekend.

“We are very excited to be a part of the annual NASCAR Hauler Parade,” said Pete Bradley, president of Kent County Tourism Corporation. “It’s fantastic to see fans and visitors line the streets of historic Dover to experience this exciting parade. We look forward to welcoming all visitors and fans and we are very appreciative of the economic impact these fans bring to our area twice a year.”

The first NASCAR Hauler Parade in Dover was held in 2013, which attracted about 10,000 people and featured dozens of 80-foot tractor trailers traveling through the city. Parades were scheduled in 2014, 2015 and 2016 but were canceled due to rain, before returning in 2017 and 2018.

“Colorful haulers have been a symbol of NASCAR for decades, and we’re pleased to be able to share that tradition with the Dover community,” said Mike Tatoian, president and chief executive officer of Dover International Speedway. “It’s always great to see so many fans and families along the parade route cheering as the haulers roll past.”