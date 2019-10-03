Have you seen 28-year-old Joshua A. Wright, of Milford?

Delaware State Police continue to search for a suspect in a shooting that occurred at the Getaway Lounge in Ellendale.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, when troopers were dispatched to the Getaway (also known as Gateway Tavern), at 12327 DuPont Boulevard, for a report of a shooting. Troopers found a 38-year-old male victim outside who stated he had been shot in a lower extremity by an unknown person. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Through investigative measures, police identified three suspects: 36-year-old Reggie D. White of Lincoln, 38-year-old Curtis L. Taylor of Greenwood, and 28-year-old Joshua A. Wright of Milford, DE.

White turned himself in at Troop 4 on Sept. 13 and was charged with third degree assault, second-degree conspiracy and intent to commit, facilitate or commission a riot. He was later released on $6,000 unsecured bond.

Taylor turned himself in at Court 4 on Sept. 12 and was charged with second-degree conspiracy and intent to commit, facilitate or commission a riot. He was later released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

Troopers have been unable to locate the third suspect, Joshua Wright, who currently has active warrants for third degree assault, second-degree conspiracy, intent to commit, facilitate or commission a riot, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to police, Wright is known to frequent the Milford and Lincoln areas. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 4 at 302- 856-5850 or Detective R. Mills at 302-752-3800. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.