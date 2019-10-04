Anna Dmytrenko will hit the stage Oct. 16.

The Music School of Delaware welcomes alumna and award-winning international rising star pianist Anna Dmytrenko back to its stage for a Solo Alumni Recital on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at its Wilmington Branch.

Dmytrenko, who studied piano at the Music School from 2002-2004 under Artist Faculty David Brown (piano and composition), will perform works by Schubert, Beethoven Wagner-Liszt Schumann and Medtner.

Dmytrenko fondly remembers her opportunity to perform with the Music School's Wilmington Community Orchestra (WCO) in 2004. "I was 11 at the time, and I played the first movement of Kabalevsky Concerto No. 3," she recalls. "This was truly a big stepping stone for me."

Dmytrenko is thrilled to come back and perform at the Music School. "I'm happiest when I return to places where I've already formed a connection with the audience, and this could not be truer of Delaware," she says. "It's where I grew up and began my development as a pianist, so the Music School has a very special place in my heart."

Original work by her mother, visual artist Olga Dmytrenko, will be on display in the halls of the Music School as well, making this a truly family-centric event.

Dymtrenko is preparing for a series of concerts in the U.S. Just before her Music School concert, she'll play Mozart's Concerto No. 25 with the New Mexico Philharmonic and Roberto Minczuk in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Immediately following the Delaware concert, she will travel to California for three solo recitals and a master class.

"It is a very busy month, and that is exactly how I like my schedule to look!" she said.

About The Music School of Delaware

The Music School of Delaware was founded in 1924 to provide excellence in music education, training and experiences for people of all ages and levels of ability. Today, the Music School is a nationally-accredited, statewide, nonprofit organization that reaches thousands of residents from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

The school offers instructional programs and over 120 public performances each year, and is the only nationally-accredited program of its kind in Delaware, and the only statewide accredited community music school in the nation.

The school's standard-setting instructional programs are delivered by a faculty of almost 90 expert artists and educators. Locations include branches in Wilmington and Milford and almost 20 satellite and outreach sites throughout the region. The school administers a financial assistance program for those demonstrating financial need, and merit scholarships for the most highly-motivated students. For more information, please call the Wilmington Branch at 302.762.1132, the Milford Branch at 422-2043 or visit the website at musicschoolofdelaware.org.