Health care system unveils new brand "For the Love of Health" in Middletown Oct. 3 as the second stop on a four-stop tour.

When a tour bus pulled up outside the freestanding emergency department in Middletown, caretakers and administrative employees gathered outside to embrace a new face for their company.

A ChristianaCare bus visited Middletown Oct. 3 as the second stop on a four-stop tour to show off the company’s new brand image to employees: For the Love of Health.

The Wilmington-based health care system’s history dates back to 1888 with the opening of Delaware Hospital. Since, it has been a hospital-focused company.

In 1965, it merged with Memorial Hospital and Wilmington General Hospital to form Wilmington Medical Center. In 1985, Christiana Hospital emerged in Newark to replace those two hospitals. Delaware Hospital became Wilmington Hospital that same year.

Janice Nevin, chief executive officer and president, said the organization has changed to be more health-system focused and a system that impacts health in recent years, and its newly unveiled brand is trying to match that.

“We’ve evolved to being a great health system,” Nevin said. “We do just as much work inside the hospital as we do outside. We are evolving into a system that impacts health for people who live in all the communities.”

ChristianaCare — Delaware’s largest health system — has grown by adding not just brick-and-mortar buildings, but also by using up-to-date technologies and innovating. They have two hospitals and nine other care centers and service facilities throughout northern Delaware.

“As we look to the future, we have an opportunity to meet the health needs of the communities we serve much differently than we did in the past,” Nevin said in a press release. “We are reimagining how we deliver care — to deliver health, not just health care, to the people we serve.”

Drew Fennell, chief communications and experience officer, said they wanted a brand that goes along with their changing business, but with a modern look that engages the community better with the company.

“Branding is about engaging with the community you serve, so we can help them be better informed about what we do,” Fennell said.

Nevin said the company has been working on its new image for about two years. When it was time to share their story, they wanted to do something that would engage the caretakers at each of their centers.

The use of the bus does not stop with the tour. Fennell said it will travel to health fairs and community events for people to get flu vaccines, blood pressure tests and other on-the-spot health care.

The bus was recycled from one of the company’s shuttles that used to be all white with a small company logo. Now it’s painted with shades of green and blue with the slogan “For the Love of Health” across the sides and back.

The bus made stops at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Concord Health Center in Chadds Ford, and Wilmington Hospital.