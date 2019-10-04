Clinical psychologist Judy Pierson will present a workshop on pain management from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford.

Chronic pain affects 100 million adults. This extended 3-hour workshop will explore in-depth new approaches to pain management, beyond pain medication. Participants will also have opportunities to practice some of the new techniques for managing pain. The group will be joined by Trevor Hirsch, from Aqua Care Physical Therapy, who will bring his expertise to this presentation.

This workshop is free and open to the community. Donations are welcome.

RSVP to 478-5707 or maugust@delawarehospice.org.