With Delaware’s trapping season approaching, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife Hunter Education Program reminds both residents and nonresidents of state trapper education requirements.

Trappers born after Jan. 1, 1978, must pass a Delaware Division of Fish & Wildlife-approved trapper education course before they can legally purchase a trapping license and trap in the First State.

Registration is now open for the one-day Trapper Education Course, set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1, at the Kent County Little Creek Hunter Education Training Center, 3018 Bayside Drive, Dover.

All students who plan to attend the course must register in advance. To register, click visit bit.ly/2OljqQB and log in. After logging in, click “Sign me up” and select “Basic Trapper ED.” Students may also contact the Hunter Education Office at 735-3600, ext. 1.

Delaware’s trapper education course teaches students age 10 and older about trapping history and heritage, trapping ethics, equipment needed for trapping, fur handling and laws and regulations. Students will also experience hands-on instruction with land and water trap sets.

Delaware’s 2019/2020 trapping season begins Dec. 1 in most areas of the state. For more on trapping and seasons in Delaware, view the 2019-20 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide at eregulations.com/delaware/hunting. The guide also is available in printed form at DNREC’s Dover licensing desk in the Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, and from license agents throughout the state. Find a license agent at bit.ly/353nxHf.