First State Military Academy will hold a zombie-style color run at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 to raise money for the FSMA Senior Class project.

Registration is $10 for runners 14 and older, $5 runners 13 and younger. Registration is available at tinyurl.com/y28btn6m.

T-shirts are also available for purchase, $20 adults, $15 youth.

The event also includes costumes, prizes, games and pumpkin carving contest.

For more, visit fsmilitary.org.