Man and woman from New York suspected of using stolen credit card numbers and bank card numbers to buy pre-paid gift cards.

Smyrna police investigators recently linked two New York residents with a scheme to use fraudulently-obtained credit card and bank information to buy pre-paid gift cards.

On Sept. 30 at about 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a person acting suspiciously in the Rose’s store in the Smyrna Mart on East Glenwood Avenue.

Officers talked with the person, Raheema Wallace, 19, of Queens, New York, as she was exiting the store. During the interview, police discovered Wallace was in possession of marijuana.

Officers then spoke to Paul Ogunwomoju, 21, also of Queens, who was waiting for Wallace in a vehicle. Ogunwomoju was also found in possession of marijuana, police said.

Further investigation and the execution of search warrants led detectives to discover that both suspects were in possession of over 40 stolen credit card or bank card numbers uploaded into multiple cell phones.

The suspects were using an app on their phones to purchase pre-paid gift cards with stolen bank or credit card information from unknowing victims, police said.

Both suspects were charged in Justice of the Peace Court 7 with second-degree forgery, second-degree conspiracy and possession of marijuana, police said.

Each was released on $2,000 unsecured bond pending a future court hearing.

Smyrna police commend the caller who observed suspicious activity and remind customers and businesses to call police if they observe similar behavior, especially regarding large purchases of pre-paid gift cards.