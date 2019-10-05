Swept into deep waters by wind

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after a kite-boarding accident south of Dewey Beach.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, October 4, troopers responded to the Towers Bay area, within Rehoboth Bay, of Delaware Seashore State Park. According to police, around 11 a.m., a 48-year-old Bear man met his father there at the bay. He was practicing using a harness and kite, without a board, while standing in the water. Due to heavy winds, the victim was pulled out into deeper water. The father called 911 and Delaware Fish & Wildlife Natural Resource Police initiated a search of the area.

Around 1:35 p.m., the victim was located deceased along the shore south of Towers Bay. His name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science was contacted to remove the victim and to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.