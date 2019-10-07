Free flu vaccinations in Dover Oct. 8.

The Division of Public Health will hold a free drive-thru flu clinic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. — or until vaccines run out — Oct. 8 at the Delaware Department of Transportation Administration Building, 800 S. Bay Road, Dover.

Clinics will be held rain or shine and are open to individuals nine years of age and older.

“Now is the time to get your annual flu shot,” said Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker, a practicing family physician. “Vaccinations not only prevent people from getting the flu, but they also can reduce the severity of flu illness and prevent visits to the doctor, clinic, emergency room and hospitalizations. Vaccinated people have less chance of missing family, school and work events due to influenza illness.”

The flu vaccine is recommended for Delawareans 6 months of age and older. Since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against influenza virus infection to develop in the body, it is important to get vaccinated as early as possible to give the body time to build immunity. Getting the flu vaccine now will also provide protection during the entire flu season. During the 2018-19 flu season, Delaware recorded 6,387 laboratory-confirmed flu cases. More than 1,000 Delawareans were hospitalized due to the flu and 24 people died from flu complications.

DPH will offer flu clinics throughout the season; a schedule can be found at dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/fluclinics.html.

Flu vaccines are offered through physician offices, many pharmacies and some grocery stores.

To locate where flu vaccines are being offered, Google “CDC flu finder” and enter a ZIP code.